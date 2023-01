Log in to the customer dashboard by going to myaccount.ajc.com. Under the My Account heading click Account Overview.

This will bring you to the My Profile page. Here you can update your email and your password. Simply click on the Edit to the right of the email or password box.

Change your email or password and click on Submit.

If you need assistance with updating your information, contact Customer Care at customercare@ajc.com or 404-522-4141.