Often-times as the world changes, we find ourselves racing to keep up, and looking for our favorite things, only to find they have fallen by the wayside. Over the years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has changed and evolved many times to keep up with the times. We are changing again, but with the advent of digital, we no longer have to worry about losing something.

Instead, we are gaining the opportunity to tell our story in a wider, enriched format online. You’ll see changes to the print paper, but we want to assure you that we are keeping everything that makes our community strong. We will strive to make metro Atlanta and Georgia better places in which to live – for this generation and the next.

What Changes?

Local and Metro

With our renewed emphasis on covering your community, we have expanded the A-section to two sections and incorporated our local and metro news into these sections. We will be featuring County by County news in our Tuesday ePaper, along with Hyper-local County by County sections (Dunwoody/Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and Roswell) in our Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday ePaper.

Inspire Atlanta

Our Inspire Atlanta features will be moving to the Living section. We are also adding expanded Inspire Atlanta coverage in our Friday ePaper

Weather

Weather is moving to the back of our Sports section

Obituaries

Obituaries will be located in the Sports section

Classifieds

Our classified ads will be located in the Sports section

Sports

We recognize that sports plays an important part in your day for many of our readers. You’ll be excited to know that we are expanding our online sports coverage and offering new sections in our ePaper and on AJC.com. This includes Falcons After the Game, Braves After the Game, College Football Extras, Hawks After the Game, as well as other features.

Business

Market information will be incorporated into our Around the World in 80 Seconds feature

Expanded Digital Coverage

Along with the special sections for sports, we’ll also be creating special editions for big news events like elections, and late breaking major news events.

We know changes to your daily newspaper habit are difficult. Our customer service team is available to help you find your favorite sections in print and assist you with accessing our extensive local journalism coverage across our digital platforms.

Although our business model is changing, our commitment to quality journalism remains unchanged – in print and in our digital products. Our journalists will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead. We will continue to hold public officials accountable. We will celebrate the moments, milestones and people that make our region so special. You will get the real story and know what’s really going on in your community We will continue to press on and work on your behalf.

We welcome your feedback on these changes. Please feel free to reach out to us at customercare@ajc.com or (404) 522-4141.